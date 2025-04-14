Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,685 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $15,020,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $12,850,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.91.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

