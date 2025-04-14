The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is LFL Advisers LLC’s 5th Largest Position

LFL Advisers LLC increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 11.0% of LFL Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LFL Advisers LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $28,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Progressive by 2,262.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 433,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,628 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Progressive by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,882,000 after buying an additional 249,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $35,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,024 shares in the company, valued at $71,199,142.56. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total value of $234,044.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,787 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,329.23. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $14,844,282. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $273.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.71.

Progressive Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $275.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.23. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $201.34 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

