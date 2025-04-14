Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $564.78 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $631.27 and a 200 day moving average of $651.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.47.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

