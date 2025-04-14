Keystone Financial Group Invests $475,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $102.31 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

