10,169 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 68,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,569,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SLYV stock opened at $69.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $96.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.04.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

