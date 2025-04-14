84,240 Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 84,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 65,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DNP stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at DNP Select Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

In other news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $107,189.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,287.04. The trade was a 68.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.