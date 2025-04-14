Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,275,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,621,000 after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $481,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 34,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $151.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $216.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.47.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.17, for a total value of $243,643.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,759,534.93. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,276,870. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

