Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $16.34 Million in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 179,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,338,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.4 %

CL stock opened at $93.99 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day moving average is $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

