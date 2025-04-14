Cohen & Steers Inc. Grows Stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $11,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General American Investors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 718,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,632,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 239,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 63,197 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 38,814 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General American Investors by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $42,941.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,893.25. The trade was a 11.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trust Fbo Altschul Arthur G, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $49,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,885 shares of company stock worth $121,691 and sold 15,199 shares worth $376,971. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of General American Investors stock opened at $49.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $55.44.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

