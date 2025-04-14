Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 261,077 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,767,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261,077 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.08% of Rayonier worth $307,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Rayonier by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Rayonier Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RYN stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.97. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.19%.

Rayonier Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.