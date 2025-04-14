CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 54,939 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,939 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $10,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 670.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HELO opened at $58.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.85. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.56.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

