CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $23,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPME. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after buying an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 105,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME opened at $94.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.99. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $111.55.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

