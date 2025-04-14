Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 4,049,374 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,837,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,049,374 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust makes up about 1.2% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.10% of Americold Realty Trust worth $617,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 37,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -56.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -270.59%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

