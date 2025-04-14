Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires New Shares in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,979,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,971,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CURB. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,497,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,894,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth $47,214,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $39,792,000.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Curbline Properties stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. Curbline Properties has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CURB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

