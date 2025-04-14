CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 32,257 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,257 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPHD. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Performance

TPHD opened at $34.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $226.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

