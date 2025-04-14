CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 6,069 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 53,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,364,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,307,470 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,584,000 after buying an additional 601,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,347,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,587 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,314,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,414,000 after acquiring an additional 187,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,650,000 after acquiring an additional 86,231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $67.35 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.34.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

