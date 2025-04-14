Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 62,517 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,517 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $25,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $539,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ONEOK by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,206,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,373,000 after buying an additional 3,418,207 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,694,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,045,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 445.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,526,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,963 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.5 %

OKE stock opened at $82.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

