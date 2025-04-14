Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.25.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock opened at $509.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $496.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.91. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.82 and a 52-week high of $571.42.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

