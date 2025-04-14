1,097 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after buying an additional 342,294 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after acquiring an additional 352,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,542,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,179,000 after purchasing an additional 287,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $377.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,452 shares in the company, valued at $781,367,163.36. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,801 shares of company stock worth $45,553,642. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.