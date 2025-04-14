Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $153,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $212.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $220.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

