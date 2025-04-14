Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.74 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

