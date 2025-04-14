Mariner LLC Has $183.87 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 134.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,869,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,215,840 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $183,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,933,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Corning by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,900,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,186,000 after buying an additional 2,268,436 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,522,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,903,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,747,402,000 after acquiring an additional 916,528 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 193.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

