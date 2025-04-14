Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 0.6% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 105,951 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 491.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,215,000 after buying an additional 220,771 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,937,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

ACWI stock opened at $111.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average of $119.15. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $124.15.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.