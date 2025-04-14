Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 376,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $146.06 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.