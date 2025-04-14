Covestor Ltd Purchases 111 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL opened at $99.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.71, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $254.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,302,271.39. The trade was a 3.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,112.50. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

