Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Illumina by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 954.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN opened at $74.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $156.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.70.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

