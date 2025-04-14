Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,145,000 after buying an additional 109,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,396,000 after acquiring an additional 140,368 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,116,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,309,000 after acquiring an additional 110,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,748,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $131.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.48. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus set a $148.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

