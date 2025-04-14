Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 538,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,113,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.73.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $560.16 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.99. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

