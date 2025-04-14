Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 144,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $8,630,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 45,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $5,737,645.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,509,746 shares in the company, valued at $690,646,661.10. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $978,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,381. The trade was a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 743,948 shares of company stock worth $92,210,640 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $97.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $152.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.96.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. On average, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

