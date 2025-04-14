Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 21,345 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,277,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,345 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $66,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 468.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $64.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $64.28.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.