Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $167.10 Million Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,620,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,163 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $167,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,725,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,039,000 after buying an additional 73,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $19,632,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,663,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRG stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,023.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

