Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,167,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,413,087 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises 7.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $3,930,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 8,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 395,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,032,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.16 and its 200-day moving average is $168.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

