Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Sold by Inflection Point Investments LLP

Inflection Point Investments LLP lowered its stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 837,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,000 shares during the period. Udemy makes up 9.4% of Inflection Point Investments LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Inflection Point Investments LLP’s holdings in Udemy were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,934,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 360.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 121,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Udemy by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 41,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Naspers sold 3,200,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $25,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,920,840 shares in the company, valued at $109,139,385.60. This trade represents a 18.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Eren Bali sold 69,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $625,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,156,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,404,450. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,305,168 shares of company stock valued at $26,040,186 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Udemy Stock Performance

Udemy stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.81. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $199.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UDMY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Udemy in a report on Monday, April 7th. William Blair downgraded Udemy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Udemy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

