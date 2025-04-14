Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Boosts Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 60,329 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RL. Argus raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $282.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.43.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:RL opened at $197.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $155.96 and a 1 year high of $289.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.77.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.