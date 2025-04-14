Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Increased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $35.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72. The company has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

