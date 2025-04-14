Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,110,000 after acquiring an additional 57,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 206.3% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $910.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $752.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $581.57 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $644.29 and its 200-day moving average is $740.17.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

