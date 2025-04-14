Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 820.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.18 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

