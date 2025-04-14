3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,767,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,845,000 after buying an additional 1,520,619 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,511,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,815,000 after buying an additional 898,244 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in 3M by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,708,000 after buying an additional 837,226 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $103,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $135.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $156.35.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

In other news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,736.32. This represents a 55.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $269,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,918.68. The trade was a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

