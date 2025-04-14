IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104,041 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV opened at $145.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.97 and a twelve month high of $252.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

