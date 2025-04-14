Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in DexCom by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 32.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $2,351,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $66.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Cfra Research upgraded DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $914,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,268.76. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

