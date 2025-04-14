Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 168.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,226 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,668 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $226,844.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,051.22. This represents a 14.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $355,476.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,048. This trade represents a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $60.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.35. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Best Buy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.