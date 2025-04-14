Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

View Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

MU opened at $69.55 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average is $97.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.