Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 36,209 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,209 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $33,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $97.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,820.16. This trade represents a 83.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 328 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,876.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. This represents a 0.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 599,988 shares of company stock worth $59,094,530. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

