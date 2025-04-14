Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 438,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,007,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,527.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,319,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,089 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

