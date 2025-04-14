Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,760 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 57,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 88,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.30.

FHN opened at $16.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at $39,330,980.53. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

