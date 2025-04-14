Peninsula Wealth LLC Purchases 3,088 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $123.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.58. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $146.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.