Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 208.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811,287 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $464,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 32.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,247,000 after buying an additional 52,776 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Ferguson by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ferguson from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.62.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $164.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 40.84%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

