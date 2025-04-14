iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $260.18 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $300.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.34. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
