Barclays PLC Has $365.79 Million Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,953,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 675,186 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $365,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,391,245,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in CRH by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,004,000 after buying an additional 4,687,345 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,194,000 after buying an additional 2,437,868 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 4,264.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,034,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,825 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 32,560.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 951,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,053,000 after acquiring an additional 948,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $84.75 on Monday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

