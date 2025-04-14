iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Decreased by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,791 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 5.9% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,520,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $163.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.00. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

